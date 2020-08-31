14th BEB Arrives at August Complex

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington arrive at the August Complex wildfire near Stonyford, California, Monday, August 31 2020, in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include, but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.