Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington arrive at the August Complex wildfire near Stonyford, California, Monday, August 31 2020, in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include, but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765639
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-JW296-366
|Filename:
|DOD_107970044
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|STONYFORD, CA, US
This work, 14th BEB Arrives at August Complex, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
