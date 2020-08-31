Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th BEB Arrives at August Complex

    STONYFORD, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington arrive at the August Complex wildfire near Stonyford, California, Monday, August 31 2020, in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include, but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765639
    VIRIN: 200831-A-JW296-366
    Filename: DOD_107970044
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: STONYFORD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th BEB Arrives at August Complex, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighting
    JFLCC
    2-2SBCT
    WorkingTogether
    WildlandFires
    CaliforniaFire
    FireYear2020
    JFLCCResponds
    MilitarySupport
    ReadyforWildfire
    14thBEB
    CaliforniaFires

