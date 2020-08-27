Shedding light on astronaut rescue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the contingency astronaut rescue operation for NASA's SpaceX program, the Hawaii Air National Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron conducts training ops on the deployment of smoke markers and lighting flares. The flare capabilities in particular greatly enhance astronaut rescue by increasing visibility for pararescue airmen during nighttime or low-lighting environments.