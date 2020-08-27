Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shedding light on astronaut rescue

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    As part of the contingency astronaut rescue operation for NASA's SpaceX program, the Hawaii Air National Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron conducts training ops on the deployment of smoke markers and lighting flares. The flare capabilities in particular greatly enhance astronaut rescue by increasing visibility for pararescue airmen during nighttime or low-lighting environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765633
    VIRIN: 200827-Z-PW099-0002
    Filename: DOD_107969928
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shedding light on astronaut rescue, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hawaii air national guard
    nasa
    204th airlift squadron
    spacex
    astronaut rescue

