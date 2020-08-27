Shedding light on astronaut rescue

As part of the contingency astronaut rescue operation for NASA's SpaceX program, the Hawaii Air National Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron conducts training ops on the deployment of smoke markers and lighting flares. The flare capabilities in particular greatly enhance astronaut rescue by increasing visibility for pararescue airmen during nighttime or low-lighting environments.
|08.27.2020
|09.01.2020 17:14
|Package
|765633
|200827-Z-PW099-0002
|DOD_107969928
|00:01:57
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|4
|1
|1
|0
