Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    James Climo Long Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kashif Basharat 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    James Climo, a Marine World War 2 veteran, discusses his experience during World War 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765626
    VIRIN: 200901-N-SX673-1002
    Filename: DOD_107969858
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, James Climo Long Interview, by PO2 Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    salutetheirservice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT