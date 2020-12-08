Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virtual Boss Lift 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A UH-60 flight to visit a training site. The event was supposed to be an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve event, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The flight was filmed to put together a virtual boss lift so those who missed the experience it could view it virtually.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765624
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-GK683-908
    Filename: DOD_107969853
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Boss Lift 2020, by CPL Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    community project
    Wyoming
    Wyoming National Guard
    soldiers
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Army National Guard
    airstrip
    Green River
    knowyoumil
    Intergalactic Spaceport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT