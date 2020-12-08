Virtual Boss Lift 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A UH-60 flight to visit a training site. The event was supposed to be an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve event, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The flight was filmed to put together a virtual boss lift so those who missed the experience it could view it virtually.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)