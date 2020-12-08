Virtual Boss Lift 2020

A UH-60 flight to visit a training site. The event was supposed to be an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve event, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The flight was filmed to put together a virtual boss lift so those who missed the experience it could view it virtually.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 16:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765624
|VIRIN:
|200812-Z-GK683-908
|Filename:
|DOD_107969853
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
