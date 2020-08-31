B-roll of a U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sabine, Texas fixing aids to navigation on Lake Charles, Louisiana Aug. 31, 2020. The crew was repairing damaged aids in the wake of hurricane Laura.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765614
|VIRIN:
|200831-G-KT616-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_107969770
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repairs aids on Lake Charles, Louisiana, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
