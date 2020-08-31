Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repairs aids on Lake Charles, Louisiana

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    B-roll of a U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sabine, Texas fixing aids to navigation on Lake Charles, Louisiana Aug. 31, 2020. The crew was repairing damaged aids in the wake of hurricane Laura.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765614
    VIRIN: 200831-G-KT616-1020
    Filename: DOD_107969770
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repairs aids on Lake Charles, Louisiana, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    aton
    aids to navigation
    laura
    hurrricae laura

