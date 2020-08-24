It seems there are a lot of things you can get curbside these days. Wedding dresses, groceries, tarot card readings -- you name it.
At the temporarily-closed Mickelsen Community Library at Fort Bliss, Texas, closed to the public since the installation moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie earlier this year, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation library staff continue to run a curbside delivery service to safely serve their patrons during the current pandemic.
|08.24.2020
|09.01.2020 16:02
|Package
|765606
|200824-A-KV967-2001
|200824
|DOD_107969718
|00:01:24
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|EL PASO, TX, US
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Bliss library outside-the-box serving families during pandemic, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
