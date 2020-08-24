Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss library outside-the-box serving families during pandemic

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It seems there are a lot of things you can get curbside these days. Wedding dresses, groceries, tarot card readings -- you name it.

    At the temporarily-closed Mickelsen Community Library at Fort Bliss, Texas, closed to the public since the installation moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie earlier this year, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation library staff continue to run a curbside delivery service to safely serve their patrons during the current pandemic.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 16:02
    Category: Package
    fort bliss texas fmwr library support curbside community army family military kids civilian el paso

