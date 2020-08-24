Bliss library outside-the-box serving families during pandemic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It seems there are a lot of things you can get curbside these days. Wedding dresses, groceries, tarot card readings -- you name it.



At the temporarily-closed Mickelsen Community Library at Fort Bliss, Texas, closed to the public since the installation moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie earlier this year, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation library staff continue to run a curbside delivery service to safely serve their patrons during the current pandemic.