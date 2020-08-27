Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming Obstacles

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the obstacle course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020. Throughout recruit training and on into their careers, recruits must be able to overcome various obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    obstacle course
    motivation
    Parris Island
    Recruit training
    O-Course
    moto

