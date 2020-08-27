Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the obstacle course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020. Throughout recruit training and on into their careers, recruits must be able to overcome various obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 15:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765601
|VIRIN:
|200827-M-GD588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107969670
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Overcoming Obstacles, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
