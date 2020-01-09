AF Comptroller Services Portal Intro

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    355th Wing

    A new way of getting financial support is sweeping across the Air Force. With six bases having already tested the newest tool from the Air Force Financial Management community, called Comptroller Services Portal, it’s expected to be implemented to the remaining installations by the end of the fiscal year.

    CSP is an automated incident management application that allows customers to request and receive online assistance from their servicing comptroller squadron. CSP has integrated workflows which assist the customer in seeking help with travel pay, military pay and civilian pay.

    You can learn more here: https://go.usa.gov/xw8n9

