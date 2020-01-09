U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers share a message of hope along with their personal experiences or struggles with suicide. These Soldiers originally shared their stories for a public affairs feature program and series titled "Voices of Strength," a video campaign produced to offer a revamped look at suicide prevention, using real, unscripted stories of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers involved with suicide, either through the loss of a loved one, loss of a Soldier, personal attempts or through the perspective of the investigative officers. The goal of these videos is to provide new content for suicide prevention training and discussion to reduce suicide rates across the force.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765545
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-SZ193-938
|Filename:
|DOD_107969552
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT