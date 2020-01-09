Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Message of Hope

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Calvin Reimold and Master Sgt. Michel Sauret

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers share a message of hope along with their personal experiences or struggles with suicide. These Soldiers originally shared their stories for a public affairs feature program and series titled "Voices of Strength," a video campaign produced to offer a revamped look at suicide prevention, using real, unscripted stories of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers involved with suicide, either through the loss of a loved one, loss of a Soldier, personal attempts or through the perspective of the investigative officers. The goal of these videos is to provide new content for suicide prevention training and discussion to reduce suicide rates across the force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765545
    VIRIN: 200901-A-SZ193-938
    Filename: DOD_107969552
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hope
    army reserve
    suicide awareness
    voices of strength

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT