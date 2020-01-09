video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers share a message of hope along with their personal experiences or struggles with suicide. These Soldiers originally shared their stories for a public affairs feature program and series titled "Voices of Strength," a video campaign produced to offer a revamped look at suicide prevention, using real, unscripted stories of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers involved with suicide, either through the loss of a loved one, loss of a Soldier, personal attempts or through the perspective of the investigative officers. The goal of these videos is to provide new content for suicide prevention training and discussion to reduce suicide rates across the force.