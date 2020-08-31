Gia Seutter, 173rd Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health, introduces herself as the newest DPH at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Additionally, she explains that the theme for September Suicide Prevention and Awareness month is Connect to Protect.
This work, Resiliency Resources - Connect to Protect, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
