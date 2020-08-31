Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency Resources - Connect to Protect

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Gia Seutter, 173rd Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health, introduces herself as the newest DPH at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Additionally, she explains that the theme for September Suicide Prevention and Awareness month is Connect to Protect.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 13:14
    Category: PSA
    Resiliency
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Connect to Protect

