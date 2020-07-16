Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran Donald Whitaker recalls stories of service in European theater

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    World War II veteran Donald Whitaker of Elk Grove, Wis., and originally from DuPage County, Ill., talks about serving in Europe in 1944 and 1945. When he left the Army, he was Technician Fifth Grade Donald Whitaker and was a bandsman with the 86th Infantry Division Band. Whitaker had served in the European theater of the war in Austria and Germany as well as the Pacific theater in the Philippines. He served for 2 1/2 years in various other support roles as well. In this clip, he recalls a pair of stories that stand out to him as important memories from the war and his time in Europe. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 13:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765536
    VIRIN: 200716-A-OK556-491
    Filename: DOD_107969313
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
