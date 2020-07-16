World War II Veteran Donald Whitaker recalls stories of service in European theater

World War II veteran Donald Whitaker of Elk Grove, Wis., and originally from DuPage County, Ill., talks about serving in Europe in 1944 and 1945. When he left the Army, he was Technician Fifth Grade Donald Whitaker and was a bandsman with the 86th Infantry Division Band. Whitaker had served in the European theater of the war in Austria and Germany as well as the Pacific theater in the Philippines. He served for 2 1/2 years in various other support roles as well. In this clip, he recalls a pair of stories that stand out to him as important memories from the war and his time in Europe. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
