    Leadership as the core of success, superiority

    GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Elora Martinez 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Leon Thomas, Airman Leadership School commandant with the 319th Force Support Squadron at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., shares his perspective on the importance of leadership. He describes leadership as the motor that drives effort, and that without great leaders amidst the world's greatest Air Force, there would not be as much innovative growth.

    (Video produced by Senior Airman Brody A. Katka, Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership as the core of success, superiority, by SrA Elora Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

