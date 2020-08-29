Leadership as the core of success, superiority

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Leon Thomas, Airman Leadership School commandant with the 319th Force Support Squadron at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., shares his perspective on the importance of leadership. He describes leadership as the motor that drives effort, and that without great leaders amidst the world's greatest Air Force, there would not be as much innovative growth.



(Video produced by Senior Airman Brody A. Katka, Senior Airman Elora J. McCutcheon)