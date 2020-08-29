The National Guard Association of the United States 2020 Video

"In this important and pivotal time in our history, what we do now and
what we do next will shape our nation’s future. Our greatest strength
is our Guardsmen and women — and your ability to adapt to whatever the
mission requires."
Gen. Daniel Hokanson
Chief, National Guard Bureau
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765500
|VIRIN:
|200829-F-OI910-107
|Filename:
|DOD_107969131
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT