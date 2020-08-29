Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The National Guard Association of the United States 2020 Video

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    "In this important and pivotal time in our history, what we do now and
    what we do next will shape our nation’s future. Our greatest strength
    is our Guardsmen and women — and your ability to adapt to whatever the
    mission requires."

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson
    Chief, National Guard Bureau

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765500
    VIRIN: 200829-F-OI910-107
    Filename: DOD_107969131
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

