Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Driving Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    This video is in lieu of a physical driving tour around Offutt Air Force Base for new employees due to COVID-19

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765499
    VIRIN: 200701-F-JH094-780
    Filename: DOD_107969117
    Length: 00:13:02
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Driving Tour, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    New Employee
    2020 Driving Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT