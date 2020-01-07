2020 Driving Tour

This video is in lieu of a physical driving tour around Offutt Air Force Base for new employees due to COVID-19
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765499
|VIRIN:
|200701-F-JH094-780
|Filename:
|DOD_107969117
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
