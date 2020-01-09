Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFIMSC Command Team Wants Your Innovative Ideas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    It’s that time of year again! Our AFIMSC leadership team wants United States Air Force mission support Airmen to submit their innovative, Air Force-changing ideas for our 3rd annual Innovation Rodeo. There's at least $1 million up for grabs and you have until Dec. 1 to submit or vote for an idea. This year’s theme is Base of the Future … we know you have great ideas, send them in!

    More info: https://www.afimsc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2331613/afimsc-seeks-ideas-for-2021-innovation-rodeo/

    #InnovationRodeo #AFStrong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 11:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765498
    VIRIN: 200901-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107969116
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Command Team Wants Your Innovative Ideas, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    AFIMSCIR
    AFIMSCinnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT