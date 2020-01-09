AFIMSC Command Team Wants Your Innovative Ideas

It’s that time of year again! Our AFIMSC leadership team wants United States Air Force mission support Airmen to submit their innovative, Air Force-changing ideas for our 3rd annual Innovation Rodeo. There's at least $1 million up for grabs and you have until Dec. 1 to submit or vote for an idea. This year’s theme is Base of the Future … we know you have great ideas, send them in!
More info: https://www.afimsc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2331613/afimsc-seeks-ideas-for-2021-innovation-rodeo/
#InnovationRodeo #AFStrong
