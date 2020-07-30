Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Certification Training

    ANSBACH/OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.30.2020

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADA), conduct M4 certification training at the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany, July. 30, 2020. (U.S Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis).

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765483
    VIRIN: 200730-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_107969031
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ANSBACH/OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Certification Training, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4
    Certification Training
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    5-4 ADA

