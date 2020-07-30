U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADA), conduct M4 certification training at the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany, July. 30, 2020. (U.S Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis).
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765483
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107969031
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ANSBACH/OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M4 Certification Training, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT