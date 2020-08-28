Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Safety brief for ABMS Onramp 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Justin Peters, Hyper Velocity Gun Weapons System Test and Evaluation Director for John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, gives a safety brief to teams of North and South Vandal sites during the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2020. The effect ABMS is attempting to achieve is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). JADC2 is meant to accelerate the speed of the kill chain by connecting sensors to shooters. ABMS is the digital infrastructure which allows a level of connectivity and [sensor] compatibility for our military at war. As a new Joint Warfighting Concept, Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) seeks to create simultaneous dilemmas for adversary forces, overwhelming them with too many challenges to counter successfully. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765462
    VIRIN: 200828-F-JL169-7001
    Filename: DOD_107968950
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety brief for ABMS Onramp 2, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    jointforce
    abms
    jadc2
    jadc2abms
    battlenetwork
    ambsonramp2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT