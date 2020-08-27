Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen's Attic

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Located in Building 914, the Robins AFB Airman's Attic is there to help the lower enlisted grades that are just starting out on their life journey. Watch this video to see just what they have to offer!

    Robins AFB

