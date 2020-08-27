Located in Building 914, the Robins AFB Airman's Attic is there to help the lower enlisted grades that are just starting out on their life journey. Watch this video to see just what they have to offer!
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765461
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-BS509-825
|Filename:
|DOD_107968938
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen's Attic, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT