Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE-AFAFRICA First Sergeant's pushup challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa first sergeants observe Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. In 2018, 325 active duty service members committed suicide. Every year thousands of individuals die by suicide, leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate the tragedy of loss. In support of this month's observance, the 39th Air Base Wing challenges you to complete the 22 push up challenge in remembrance of the service members and veterans who took their own lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 05:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765458
    VIRIN: 200901-F-EZ689-939
    Filename: DOD_107968865
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA First Sergeant's pushup challenge, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    first sergeant
    39th Air Base Wing
    Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    22 Push up challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT