    352d SOW Norway Training

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Teasor what's to come concerning the 352d Special Operations Wing training and exercises in Banak, Norway. Including SERE Training, Personel Recovery, and CV-22 rescue.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 04:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765456
    VIRIN: 200826-F-QK476-653
    Filename: DOD_107968863
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW Norway Training, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CV-22
    Norway
    RAF Mildenhall
    C-130
    352d Special Operations Wing
    Banak

