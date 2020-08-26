A Teasor what's to come concerning the 352d Special Operations Wing training and exercises in Banak, Norway. Including SERE Training, Personel Recovery, and CV-22 rescue.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765456
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-QK476-653
|Filename:
|DOD_107968863
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOW Norway Training, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT