Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kelly Stratoti Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Ku 

    AFN Sasebo

    Get a glimpse into the life of Kelly Stratoti, an employee at the Fleet Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during this Pacific Spotlight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765449
    VIRIN: 200826-N-FA466-512
    Filename: DOD_107968787
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kelly Stratoti Spotlight, by PO2 James Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    Fitness
    Gym

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT