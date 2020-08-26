Get a glimpse into the life of Kelly Stratoti, an employee at the Fleet Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, during this Pacific Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765449
|VIRIN:
|200826-N-FA466-512
|Filename:
|DOD_107968787
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kelly Stratoti Spotlight, by PO2 James Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT