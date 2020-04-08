CFAS Security Tactical Training

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security team participate in routine tactical training.
08.04.2020
08.31.2020
Package
|765440
|200804-N-FA466-571
|DOD_107968777
|00:01:00
JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
