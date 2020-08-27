D13 Senior Enlisted Leadership designates September Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Wong, Command Master Chief of the 13th Coast Guard District, along with the Command Master Chiefs of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound and Coast Guard Base Seattle, announces the designation of September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month to the service members of the 13th District at Coast Guard Station Seattle in Seattle, Washington, Aug. 25, 2020. The 13th District suffered the loss of two members from suicide this year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)