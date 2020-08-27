Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Wong, Command Master Chief of the 13th Coast Guard District, along with the Command Master Chiefs of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound and Coast Guard Base Seattle, announces the designation of September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month to the service members of the 13th District at Coast Guard Station Seattle in Seattle, Washington, Aug. 25, 2020. The 13th District suffered the loss of two members from suicide this year. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 22:53
|Category:
|Video ID:
|765437
|VIRIN:
|200831-G-YE015-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107968762
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, D13 Senior Enlisted Leadership designates September Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT