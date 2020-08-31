Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, commanding officer, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit takes command from Col. Trevor Hall, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 31, 2020. The passing of colors is performed at change of command ceremonies to symbolize the passing of command from one officer to the other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765436
    VIRIN: 200831-M-IR130-1001
    Filename: DOD_107968758
    Length: 00:27:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COC
    26th MEU
    26 MEU
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT