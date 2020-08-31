26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, commanding officer, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit takes command from Col. Trevor Hall, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 31, 2020. The passing of colors is performed at change of command ceremonies to symbolize the passing of command from one officer to the other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)