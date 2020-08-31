26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, commanding officer, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit takes command from Col. Trevor Hall, outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 31, 2020. The passing of colors is performed at change of command ceremonies to symbolize the passing of command from one officer to the other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 22:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765436
|VIRIN:
|200831-M-IR130-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107968758
|Length:
|00:27:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
