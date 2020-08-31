Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Edward Stewart outlines his plan for advanced nutrition using vitamins tailored to an individual using the DNA. This program could help Special Warfare Airmen perform at their best.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 21:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765434
    VIRIN: 200831-F-NY138-820
    Filename: DOD_107968726
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    nutrition
    innovation
    18th ASOG
    18th Air Support Operations Group
    18 ASOG
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2021

