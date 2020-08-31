Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Edward Stewart outlines his plan for advanced nutrition using vitamins tailored to an individual using the DNA. This program could help Special Warfare Airmen perform at their best.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 21:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765434
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-NY138-820
|Filename:
|DOD_107968726
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
