U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Here Comes the Indiana

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765432" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 31, 2020) Music has been used throughout U.S. Navy history to raise esprit de corps – particularly during World War II. The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band takes us back to the era with "Here Comes the Indiana," her official song. This is what determination – and victory – sounds like. Learn more about USS Indiana’s nine WWII battle stars and see what war at sea looks like via Naval History and Heritage Command: http://go.usa.gov/xGgG3 (U.S. Navy video by Musician 2nd Class Peter Mattice)