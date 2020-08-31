Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Here Comes the Indiana

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 31, 2020) Music has been used throughout U.S. Navy history to raise esprit de corps – particularly during World War II. The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band takes us back to the era with "Here Comes the Indiana," her official song. This is what determination – and victory – sounds like. Learn more about USS Indiana’s nine WWII battle stars and see what war at sea looks like via Naval History and Heritage Command: http://go.usa.gov/xGgG3 (U.S. Navy video by Musician 2nd Class Peter Mattice)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Navy Music Program
    SaluteTheirService

