U.S. Pacific Fleet Band - Here Comes the Indiana

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 31, 2020) Music has been used throughout U.S. Navy history to raise esprit de corps – particularly during World War II. The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band takes us back to the era with "Here Comes the Indiana," her official song. This is what determination – and victory – sounds like. Learn more about USS Indiana’s nine WWII battle stars and see what war at sea looks like via Naval History and Heritage Command: http://go.usa.gov/xGgG3 (U.S. Navy video by Musician 2nd Class Peter Mattice)
