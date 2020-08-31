WSMR COVID-19 Update 108

Richard Meador, Executive Director of WSMR fills in for Brig. Gen. David Trybula today and talks about the risks of COVID-19 on people beyond the physical effects.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 20:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765431
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-PQ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107968715
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT