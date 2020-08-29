75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765425" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

OAHU, Hawaii (Aug. 30, 2020) Various vintage WWII planes fly over Ford Island during the 75th Commemoration of the end of World War II over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 30, 2020. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erin VandeHoef)