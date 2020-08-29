75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

OAHU, Hawaii (Aug. 30, 2020) Various vintage WWII planes fly over Ford Island during the 75th Commemoration of the end of World War II over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 30, 2020. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erin VandeHoef)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765425
|VIRIN:
|200829-M-RE188-273
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107968666
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OAHU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
