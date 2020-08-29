Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

    OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Erin Vandehoef 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    OAHU, Hawaii (Aug. 30, 2020) Various vintage WWII planes fly over Ford Island during the 75th Commemoration of the end of World War II over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 30, 2020. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Erin VandeHoef)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765425
    VIRIN: 200829-M-RE188-273
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107968666
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: OAHU, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII, by Cpl Erin Vandehoef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

