ABMS BROLL: 188th ADA Supports ABMS

U.S. Army National Guard with the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Aug. 26, 2020. The effect ABMS is attempting to achieve is Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). JADC2 is meant to accelerate the speed of the kill chain by connecting sensors to shooters. ABMS is the digital infrastructure which allows a level of connectivity and [sensor] compatibility for our military at war. As a new Joint Warfighting Concept, Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) seeks to create simultaneous dilemmas for adversary forces, overwhelming them with too many challenges to counter successfully. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|08.26.2020
|08.31.2020 18:11
|B-Roll
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
