Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ABMS BROLL: 188th ADA supports ABMS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army National Guard with the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 26, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in congested and contested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765416
    VIRIN: 200826-F-JL169-7001
    Filename: DOD_107968598
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMS BROLL: 188th ADA supports ABMS, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    jointforce
    abms
    jadc2
    jadc2abms
    battlenetwork
    ambsonramp2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT