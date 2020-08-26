Pvt. Rebel Interview, 188th ADA

U.S. Army Pvt. Ethan Rebel, Air Defense Battle Management System Operator, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery, discusses the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 26, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson)
|08.26.2020
|08.31.2020 18:09
|Interviews
|765415
|200826-F-JL169-8001
|DOD_107968597
|00:03:48
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
