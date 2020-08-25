U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment support the Advanced Battle Management System (AMBS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 25, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network where data is brought into a cloud-based system to assist operators in making quicker integrated decisions in contested and uncontested spaces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765414
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-UN842-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107968596
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ABMS BROLL: 188th ADA Supports ABMS, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT