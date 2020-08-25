Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weather Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video highlighting the Luke AFB Weather Flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765413
    VIRIN: 200825-F-XS817-516
    Filename: DOD_107968588
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weather Flight, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    F-16
    Weather
    morale
    Luke AFB
    Luke
    F-35
    OSS
    Airman
    mission ready
    56th Fighter Wing
    Weather Flight
    unit highlight
    Thunderbolt Nation
    A1C Caleb F. Butler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT