The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) is submitting thier "Sensitive Compartmented Information Nomination Evaluation Tool" (SCINET) innovative project for the Spark Tank 2021 competition. Spark Tank is an annual event where Airmen pitch innovative ideas to top Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. SCINET is a secure web application developed by SMC to improve SCI nomination processing timelines to get personnel to work on SCI programs significantly faster.
Submitting Unit: SMC Business Innovation Office
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 19:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765412
|VIRIN:
|200804-D-AO618-588
|Filename:
|DOD_107968587
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SCINET Project Submission for SparkTank 2021, by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT