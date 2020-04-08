Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCINET Project Submission for SparkTank 2021

    LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) is submitting thier "Sensitive Compartmented Information Nomination Evaluation Tool" (SCINET) innovative project for the Spark Tank 2021 competition. Spark Tank is an annual event where Airmen pitch innovative ideas to top Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. SCINET is a secure web application developed by SMC to improve SCI nomination processing timelines to get personnel to work on SCI programs significantly faster.

    Submitting Unit: SMC Business Innovation Office

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 19:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
