SCINET Project Submission for SparkTank 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765412" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) is submitting thier "Sensitive Compartmented Information Nomination Evaluation Tool" (SCINET) innovative project for the Spark Tank 2021 competition. Spark Tank is an annual event where Airmen pitch innovative ideas to top Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. SCINET is a secure web application developed by SMC to improve SCI nomination processing timelines to get personnel to work on SCI programs significantly faster.



Submitting Unit: SMC Business Innovation Office