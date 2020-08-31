Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFREP UTS Sparktank

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Christopher Zuest gives a briefing a new technology for Spark Tank 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765406
    VIRIN: 200831-F-LD788-102
    Filename: DOD_107968371
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFREP UTS Sparktank, by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFINNOFET
    Spark Tank 2021

