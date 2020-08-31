Arizona Army National Guard service members helped serve fresh groceries to area residents Aug. 31, 2020 at a local food bank in Payson, AZ. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765404
|VIRIN:
|200831-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107968352
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PAYSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT