38th Commandant of the Marine Corps adds 55th Streamer to Marine Corps Battle Color

General David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, added a 55th streamer to the Battle Color of the Marine Corps at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020. Presented here at Marine Barracks Washington, this campaign streamer honors the Marine Corps' participation in Operation Inherent Resolve. The 55 streamers and silver bands represent every campaign the Marine Corps has fought in and spans the entire history of our Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Kolela)