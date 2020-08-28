Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Commandant of the Marine Corps adds 55th Streamer to Marine Corps Battle Color

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    General David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, added a 55th streamer to the Battle Color of the Marine Corps at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2020. Presented here at Marine Barracks Washington, this campaign streamer honors the Marine Corps' participation in Operation Inherent Resolve. The 55 streamers and silver bands represent every campaign the Marine Corps has fought in and spans the entire history of our Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps adds 55th Streamer to Marine Corps Battle Color, by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

