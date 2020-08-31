Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This Is Test - S1E2 - Col Randel "Laz" Gordon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Domenic Moen 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    "Right now is a revolutionary shift," Col. Randel "Laz" Gorden said as Edwards Air Force Base is always at the forefront of the latest and greatest technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 15:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765389
    VIRIN: 200831-F-LA030-1001
    Filename: DOD_107968289
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    Aerial Photography
    California
    U.S. Air Force
    Flight Test
    Air Force Material Command
    AFMC
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT