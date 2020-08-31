Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enterprise MHS Web Integration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Ximena Pereira Canas 

    Military Health System

    Our 74 newly-launched Air force hospital and clinic websites include information at both the local and national levels. Check out this video to learn more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765385
    VIRIN: 200831-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107968183
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enterprise MHS Web Integration, by Ximena Pereira Canas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    integration
    Air force
    702
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT