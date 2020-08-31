Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latimer Plasma Donation

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    The Latimers caught the coronavirus in April, and they were able to donate their plasma after they recovered. Plasma is rich in antibodies that may help treat current COVID-19 patients.

    This work, Latimer Plasma Donation, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    plasma
    coronavirus
    covid-19
    covid
    convalescent plasma

