A virtual tour of Hospital Point Light located in Beverly, Massachusetts, a historic light that was first lit in 1872 and is the home of the First Coast Guard District Commander. Music info: SOLO ACOUSTIC GUITAR by Jason Shaw
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765362
|VIRIN:
|200827-G-HT254-963
|Filename:
|DOD_107967790
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hospital Point Light B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter and PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
