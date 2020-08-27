Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Point Light B-Roll

    MA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter and Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A virtual tour of Hospital Point Light located in Beverly, Massachusetts, a historic light that was first lit in 1872 and is the home of the First Coast Guard District Commander. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765360
    VIRIN: 200827-G-HT254-648
    Filename: DOD_107967783
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Point Light B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter and PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lighthouse
    hospital point light

