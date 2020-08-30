Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It Takes a Village: A Day with the "Gladiators" of VFA-106 in 4k

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jorge and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Watch the Sailors of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 for an audiovisual snapshot of life on the flight line training aircrew and maintenance professionals for the Fleet in support of combat operations around the world and the Rhino Demonstration Team at Oceana Naval Air Station, Virginia Beach, Va. These "Gladiators' show it takes a village to accomplish the mission. The Rhino Demonstration Team will be a performing act in the upcoming NAS Oceana airshow Sept. 19, 2020 (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan, Jimmy Shea, and Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Michael Jorge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765348
    VIRIN: 200830-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_107967761
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It Takes a Village: A Day with the "Gladiators" of VFA-106 in 4k, by Matthew Callahan, PO2 Michael Jorge and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    VFA106
    Maintainers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 106
    Gladiators
    4K
    weeklyvideos
    Rhino Demo Team
    2020nasairshow

