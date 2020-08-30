It Takes a Village: A Day with the "Gladiators" of VFA-106 in 4k

Watch the Sailors of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 for an audiovisual snapshot of life on the flight line training aircrew and maintenance professionals for the Fleet in support of combat operations around the world and the Rhino Demonstration Team at Oceana Naval Air Station, Virginia Beach, Va. These "Gladiators' show it takes a village to accomplish the mission. The Rhino Demonstration Team will be a performing act in the upcoming NAS Oceana airshow Sept. 19, 2020 (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan, Jimmy Shea, and Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Michael Jorge)
08.30.2020
08.31.2020
|Package
|765348
|200830-N-IN448-001
|DOD_107967761
|00:02:46
|Location:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|12
|4
|4
|0
