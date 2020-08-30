Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W. Va. Guard Assist Local Health Departments with COVID-19 Contact Tracing

    WV, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Airmen assist the local health departments with contact tracing for COVID-19 infections at the Berkeley and Jefferson County Health Departments, Martinsburg and Ranson, W. V.a. Contact tracing is being used to mitigate new surges of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout W. Va. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    Staff Sergeant James Murray, 167th Airlift Wing

    Technical Sergeant Travis Sites, 167th Airlift Wing

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765346
    VIRIN: 200830-Z-RR598-0001
    Filename: DOD_107967738
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W. Va. Guard Assist Local Health Departments with COVID-19 Contact Tracing, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

