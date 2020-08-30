W. Va. Guard Assist Local Health Departments with COVID-19 Contact Tracing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



West Virginia National Guard Airmen assist the local health departments with contact tracing for COVID-19 infections at the Berkeley and Jefferson County Health Departments, Martinsburg and Ranson, W. V.a. Contact tracing is being used to mitigate new surges of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout W. Va. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)



Staff Sergeant James Murray, 167th Airlift Wing



Technical Sergeant Travis Sites, 167th Airlift Wing