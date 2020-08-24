Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy critical care nurse discusses U.S. Army behavioral health teams assisting Sailors with stress management and encouraging resiliency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Maria Ramirez, a critical care nurse and member of Rural Rapid Response Team One, discusses the presence of U.S. Army behavioral health teams assigned to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Eagle Pass, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020. The medical providers, a team of Sailors assigned to RRRT 2, are providing support to hospital staff. The behavioral health team provides activities to help the Sailors manage stress and build resiliency. U.S. Army North deployed several religious support and behavioral health teams throughout Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 13:59
    Category:
    Video ID: 765341
    VIRIN: 200824-N-HS500-0038
    Filename: DOD_107967597
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy critical care nurse discusses U.S. Army behavioral health teams assisting Sailors with stress management and encouraging resiliency, by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    USARNORTH
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT