U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Maria Ramirez, a critical care nurse and member of Rural Rapid Response Team One, discusses the presence of U.S. Army behavioral health teams assigned to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Eagle Pass, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020. The medical providers, a team of Sailors assigned to RRRT 2, are providing support to hospital staff. The behavioral health team provides activities to help the Sailors manage stress and build resiliency. U.S. Army North deployed several religious support and behavioral health teams throughout Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 13:59
|Category:
|Video ID:
|765341
|VIRIN:
|200824-N-HS500-0038
|Filename:
|DOD_107967597
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy critical care nurse discusses U.S. Army behavioral health teams assisting Sailors with stress management and encouraging resiliency, by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT