Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Updates on the U.S. Army Reserve response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces from the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command deployed to multiple locations in Texas at the request of civil authorities. The U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command are prepared to assist civil authorities and medical providers in combating the COVID-19 pandemic wherever they are needed.

    For more information about COVID-19 and Army Reserve guidance, go to https://www.usar.army.mil/covid19

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 11:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765339
    VIRIN: 200831-A-XI680-352
    Filename: DOD_107967526
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 Update, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Edinburg
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Hospitals
    ARNORTH
    ARMEDCOM
    Army Doctors
    Texas
    Victoria
    Harlingen
    COVID-19
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT