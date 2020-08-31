U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Updates on the U.S. Army Reserve response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces from the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command deployed to multiple locations in Texas at the request of civil authorities. The U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command are prepared to assist civil authorities and medical providers in combating the COVID-19 pandemic wherever they are needed.



For more information about COVID-19 and Army Reserve guidance, go to https://www.usar.army.mil/covid19