KFOR Regional Command East leaders enhance peacekeeping collaboration with Caritas Switzerland

KFOR Regional Command East Commander Col. Eric Riley, engages with mayor and liaison monitoring team “Kilo 18” to build relationships with mayors of the Ranulig/Ranillug and Kamenica/Kamenicë municipalities Aug. 11, 2020, in Kosovo. The Commander routinely meets with mayors and municipalities of all communities throughout the region to gain a better understanding of the situation and inform necessary decision making in order to uphold the mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all of the people in Kosovo, in accordance with UNSCR 1244 of 1999.



While visiting the mayors, the commander also engaged with liaison monitoring teams to get a “boots on the ground” first-hand account of their daily mission. Liaison monitoring teams ensure a better flow of information from the bottom-up, explain the KFOR mission to the local populations and reassure the safety of the people in Kosovo with their presence.



LMTs feel the pulse of the population, which involves open cooperation with all local communities, as well as economic, social and religious representatives of their area of operations.



Despite the challenges COVID-19 has presented, LMT teams remain dedicated to supporting the people in Kosovo and continue to engage the population by implementing COVID-19 protective measures in all meetings.