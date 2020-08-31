Tech Warrior OPS - Cyber Pitch Day Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765334" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USAF is looking for novel solutions to pressing cyber challenges. This virtual Tech Warrior OPS event provides small businesses with the opportunity to demonstrate their cyber solutions in simulated environments and to receive real-time feedback.



Visit twecyberops.com to check out the two challenges being explored and secure your company’s spot as a participant. It’s free for small businesses!



Registration is due September 10, 2020.