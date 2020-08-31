Tech Warrior OPS - Cyber Pitch Day Event

The USAF is looking for novel solutions to pressing cyber challenges. This virtual Tech Warrior OPS event provides small businesses with the opportunity to demonstrate their cyber solutions in simulated environments and to receive real-time feedback.
Visit twecyberops.com to check out the two challenges being explored and secure your company’s spot as a participant. It’s free for small businesses!
Registration is due September 10, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|765334
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-WY291-1135
|PIN:
|1135
|Filename:
|DOD_107967506
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
