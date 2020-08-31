Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior OPS - Cyber Pitch Day Event

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    The USAF is looking for novel solutions to pressing cyber challenges. This virtual Tech Warrior OPS event provides small businesses with the opportunity to demonstrate their cyber solutions in simulated environments and to receive real-time feedback.

    Visit twecyberops.com to check out the two challenges being explored and secure your company’s spot as a participant. It’s free for small businesses!

    Registration is due September 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 11:26
    Category: Commercials
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

