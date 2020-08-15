Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Confronts

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Keesler Confronts, Keesler leadership and Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Player discuss microaggression.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 11:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Confronts, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

