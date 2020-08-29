Crew Commanders assigned to the 20th Space Control Squadron reenact mission scenarios in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 Aug. 29, 2020, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The top objective for the ABMS Onramps is to demonstrate ABMS works and multiple sensors can operate in multiple domains and collect, process and share data to achieve a connected Joint Force. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
This work, 20th Space Control Squadron - ABMS, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
