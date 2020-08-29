Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Space Control Squadron - ABMS

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Crew Commanders assigned to the 20th Space Control Squadron reenact mission scenarios in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 Aug. 29, 2020, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The top objective for the ABMS Onramps is to demonstrate ABMS works and multiple sensors can operate in multiple domains and collect, process and share data to achieve a connected Joint Force. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765321
    VIRIN: 200829-F-IG885-7002
    Filename: DOD_107967365
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Space Control Squadron - ABMS, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

